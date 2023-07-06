Kim Kardashian Feared For Her Kids’ Safety Amid Kanye West’s Antisemitism Storm 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I am just in protection mode of my kids,” Kim Kardashian said, explaining she fears for their safety after Kanye West’s antisemitic rants.

Kim Kardashian revealed she went into protective mode at the height of Kanye West’s antisemitism storm, fearing for the safety of their children.

The SKIMS founder opened up about the fallout from Ye’s antisemitic and Anti-Black remarks in the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” filmed in the fall.

“I’m just not OK. I’m just having such a hard day today,” Kim admitted during an emotional discussion with Khloé Kardashian. “I literally haven’t changed my outfit in like two days. I just have to get it together.”

She explained her concerns for their four children and her attempts to shield them from the negative press about their father.

“I am just in protection mode of my kids, and just try to hide everything,” she stated. “It’s just hard for me to figure out — if they don’t know anything, why wouldn’t dad come over for dinner? Why isn’t dad at my things? That kills me. It’s the one thing that gives me anxiety.”

Kardashian also shared she’s “embarrassed” for anybody to ask her about Ye during a public outing before turning to the safeguarding of her kids.

“Is it safe? Is it dangerous?,” she asked. “I just don’t know what to do. I’ve been managing it the best way that I know how because I want my kids to see a healthy dad.”

Kanye West was dropped from numerous brand deals and partnerships last year following a slew of hateful comments. Adidas and Balenciaga were among those parting ways with the rapper after he made multiple antisemitic and Anti-Black comments. His rants extended to interviews where he shared his admiration for Hitler and the Nazis.