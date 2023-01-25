Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Who Called Her “Wife” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian said the 28-year-old alleged stalker sent her a ring and made multiple visits to her home but was stopped by security.

Kim Kardashian has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker.

The SIMS founder sought the protection of the court after the man allegedly came to her house multiple times, according to a report by TMZ. Legal papers obtained by the outlet filed by Kim’s attorney, Shawn Holley, claim 28-year-old Jomonie Victor Zigler first contacted Kim Kardashian in December.

He made multiple visits to the home she shares with her four children but was stopped by security. He also referred to her as his “wife” and shared explicit posts online about Kim.

In addition, the docs claim Zigler has also sent Kim Kardashian items to her home. Among them were a diamond ring and a set of hotel room keys.

Kim says Zigler has a criminal history that includes firearms and threats. The reality TV star also claimed that his actions caused emotional distress.

The judge granted Kim a temporary restraining order. Zigler is bound by the terms of the order until he attends a hearing next month.

Alleged Stalker Insisted He Was Talking To Kim Kardashian “Telepathically”

Kim Kardashian has had multiple encounters with alleged stalkers in the past.

Just last December, the prison reform advocate was granted a five-year restraining order. She alleged Andre Persaud showed up at her home three times in one month.

According to Kim, Persaud said he was armed and “claimed that I had been communicating with him telepathically.” He is forbidden from contacting Kim or coming within 100 yards of her.

In May, the 42-year-old sought a restraining order against an obsessed fan who allegedly threatened her and her loved ones in a series of “disturbing” letters sent to her home.

“In multiple letters, he has threatened to kill me. He has made numerous false and delusional claims about me and my intimate relationships. He has also made disturbing sexual references about me in his letters,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the restraining order request.

A judge in Los Angeles granted Kim Kardashian a temporary restraining order banning the man from contacting her or coming within 100 years of her and her home.