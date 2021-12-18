Kim Kardashian “Intimidated” By Daughter North AKA “Kanye’s Twin”

Kim Kardashian revealed she’s not intimidated by anybody on this planet – except for her daughter North West!

During a rapid-fire interview with Bari Weiss for her podcast “Honestly With Bari Weiss,” the 41-year-old addressed a range of topics, from her favorite Taylor Swift song to her favorite Saturday Night Live cast member.

The journalist asked Kardashian who she is intimidated by, and the reality star was initially unsure.

“Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t,” she told Weiss. “Maybe just my daughter, North.”

The SKIMS founder elaborated on her answer by insisting that the eight-year-old is just like her father Kanye West.

“North West is Kanye West’s daughter,” she joked. “Forget that, she’s his twin.”

Kardashian also addressed a recent incident where her daughter went live on TikTok without her permission and revealed that the youngster apologized.

“In my household, there are rules,” the mom of four said. “She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me. She said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

Kardashian and her estranged husband West are also parents to Saint, six, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.