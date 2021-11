Kim Kardashian has called on rap superstar Nicki Minaj to help her promote the latest lines of her SKIMS collection!

Kim Kardashian called a favor from rapper Nicki Minaj to help promote her latest Skims collection.

The “Super Bass” hitmaker stunned in a SKIMS x Fendi set from Kim’s collaboration with the Italian fashion house, teaming the bra and pants with an autumnal patchwork coat and knee-high boots.

Nicki shared the snaps online with her 163 million Instagram followers, attracting the attention of famous pals including Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Winnie Harlow.

It comes after Kim announced her shapewear line is expanding into China will be stocked in department store Lane Crawford via its Shanghai and Hong Kong locations.

While modeling one of the dresses from the range, she shared: “Hey guys, I am so excited to announce that SKIMS is officially launching in China.

“We’re gonna be in Shanghai and in Hong Kong at Lane Crawford (luxury department store).”

Kim added: “I personally hand picked so many of the pieces for you guys so I can’t wait for you to feel the fabrics, the styles, see what you guys like… and just check out SKIMS in China finally.”