Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Maintain “Good Vibes”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West supported their daughter North’s big night at The Lion King concert, ensuring “good vibes” for their kids.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put their differences aside for a family-focused moment Thursday night as they reunited backstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Their eldest daughter, North, 11, was preparing for a major performance in The Lion King concert in May 2024 and both parents were determined to make the night all about her.

While their messy divorce made headlines in 2022, the former couple has remained committed to fostering a positive environment for their four children.

Cameras for The Kardashians captured the exes interacting backstage, showing no signs of tension as they came together for their daughter’s big moment.

“Her dad has been involved and he came to rehearsal,” Kim Kardashians shared in a confessional, expressing her appreciation for West’s presence.

She also revealed that the rapper, known for his strong artistic vision, even requested changes to North’s performance visuals. Instead of dismissing it, Kim fully supported his input.

“Of course, of course. And I just look at (the producers) and I’m like, ‘It will be a better production,'” she recalled, emphasizing their shared goal of making the night special for North.

“Kanye and I want the best for the kids. And so, anytime we’re here supporting our child, it’s always good vibes.”

Beyond their co-parenting dynamics, the family moment was filled with touching interactions.

Before taking the stage, North held both of her parents’ hands during a prayer circle, grounding herself before her performance of I Just Can’t Wait to Be King.

Afterward, Kanye, never one to hold back his thoughts, showered his daughter with praise, telling her she did “so good.”

North admitted she had been “praying every second” leading up to her performance. Kim, clearly bursting with pride, later shared her joy over North’s confidence.

“It’s such a proud moment as a mom to see your child have so much fun and not be nervous at all,” she said with a smile.

Although the SKIMS mogul and the Hip-Hop producer are committed to co-parenting, Kim has openly acknowledged the challenges of raising their children—North, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5—largely on her own.

Last November, she spoke candidly about the realities of solo parenting on the What in the Winkler? podcast.

“Feeling like sometimes you’re in this alone, even though we have great support systems and we have people around us,” she said. “But sometimes in the middle of the night when they’re all sleeping in your bed kicking you and crying and waking up—it’s not something that I talk about a lot because I feel like there is always a lot of judgment or people always will jump to the, ‘Oh, but you have the resources to have nannies and to have help.’ And I just think that no matter what kind of help I have, basically raising four kids by myself.”