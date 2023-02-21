Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey Join Their Daughters In Cute TikTok 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

North West and Monroe Cannon playfully pushed their mothers out of the way when Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey joined their TikTok.

North West and Monroe Cannon joined their famous mothers for an adorable TikTok video featuring one of the singer’s#### songs.

The girls mimed along to Mariah Carey’s 2009 track “It’s A Wrap,” while dancing before their moms joined in the fun. Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey popped into the frame to sing the chorus. However, neither kid allows their mom to steal the spotlight, bundling them out of the way before the clip ends.

The cute video was shared on Kim and North’s joint TikTok account with the caption, “It’s a wrap! But never for us!”

In another video, presumably from the same meet-up, nine-year-old North and Monroe team up to pay tribute to Rihanna on her birthday. The 11-year-old daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon imitated the Roc Nation star’s Super Bowl Halftime Show style. She donned an all-red costume in homage to RiRi’s fit while North was clad in all white, dressed as one of the “Lift Me Up” singer’s backup dancers.

The mommy-daughter double date seems to squash the rumor that Mariah Carey has a problem with Kim Kardashian, who used to date her ex-husband, Nick Cannon.

However, it’s not the first time the SKIMS founder and her little girl have linked with the talented songstress. The mother-and-daughter duo made a cameo alongside Kris Jenner and a host of other celebs in Mariah’s star-studded “All I Want For Christmas” video in 2019.