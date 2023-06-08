Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Dating Mystery Man: “He So Meets The Standards”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian also revealed she’s a “lights-off” in the bedroom kind of woman despite her confidence in public.

Kim Kardashian admitted dating in the public eye has been “kind of awkward” since splitting with Pete Davidson last year.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder met up with Scott Disick for dinner. The two shared a candid conversation about being single, with Kim admitting she wants to play the field, especially as she’s “never dated” before.

“You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from my last situation [with Davidson] was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly,” Kim shared in a confessional. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

Kim Kardashian also revealed she’s dating someone knew, who she and Scott referred to by the alias “Fred.” Friends introduced her to the mystery man in New York, but the date didn’t quite go to plan. Nonetheless, the Reality TV mogul says “He so meets the standards,” of what she’s looking for in a man.

A producer joked with Kim as she texted “Fred,” noting, “That’s a lot of smiling, young lady.” However, it hasn’t been smooth sailing after she was foiled by the press ahead of one rendezvous with “Fred” at an NYC hotel. Paps assumed she was going there to meet Pete Davidson as it’s a spot they used to go for low-key dates.

Kim Kardashian Admits She The “Lights-Off” In The Bedroom Type

Elsewhere during the episode, Kim Kardashian admitted she’s shy in the bedroom, despite her confidence in public.

“I pretty much have the lights off now,” she told Scott. Later during her confessional, Kim elaborated on her shyness. “It’s so weird but then I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong, but if it’s like you’re there with me, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me! Turns the lights off!'” she aded.

Kim Kardashian recently listed her criteria for a prospective beau. Watch the clip below.