Kim Kardashian Gets Freaky With Tesla Robot In Pics

Kim Kardashian’s photoshoot with a Tesla robot stirred public debate about technology, politics, and celebrity culture.

Kim Kardashian found herself under fire after sharing a provocative photoshoot with a Tesla robot and electric utility truck, sparking heated discussions on social media.

The photos, which featured the reality TV star dressed in lingerie while posing suggestively with the high-tech creations, quickly drew criticism from fans and detractors alike.

“So Optimus got laid?” one user wrote, while another added, “Sexualizing robots already is wild.”

The controversial images, posted to Kardashian’s social media accounts, show her wearing a bomber jacket, bra, stockings, and suspenders in various suggestive poses.

In one image, she straddles the lap of the humanoid Tesla robot. Another shows her squatting in front of the robot while it appeared to sit in the driver’s seat of the Tesla truck.

The robot, designed by Elon Musk’s Tesla, added a sci-fi edge that wasn’t enough to curb public backlash.

Critics questioned whether Kardashian’s use of Tesla products was a subtle endorsement of Musk or even an indication of her political stance.

Some commenters pointed to Musk’s recent appointment by President-elect Donald Trump to head the newly formed “Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE)” as potential grounds for Kim’s perceived alignment with Trump.

The sexualized nature of the photoshoot also stirred discomfort among fans.

Critics scoffed at the merging of lingerie-clad poses with cutting-edge technology, calling the imagery “weird” and out-of-touch.

One dissatisfied user commented, “Sorry Kim, you’re not gonna normalize this weird behavior for us. We don’t want this!”

Others went beyond Kardashian’s photo choices, lamenting the broader implications of technology encroaching on everyday life.

“I hate this for mankind,” wrote one concerned critic, reflecting unease about the rapid integration of robotics and automation into society.

Whether Kardashian intended to spark such divisive debates remains unknown, but the images have undoubtedly ignited conversations about technology, politics, and celebrity influence.

Sexualizing robots already is wild — Ron Adin (@chefronadin) November 20, 2024

Men are useless and aren’t needed anymore. Replace them all with robots. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) November 20, 2024

B#### youre 44 go knit some sweaters or some s### — Plank (@broimmabot) November 20, 2024