Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson continue to flaunt their new relationship in public, as Kanye begs to put his family back together!

It appears as though Kanye West’s attempt to win back his wife Kim Kardashian is not working.

Over the weekend, the rap star posted a rambling “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram in an attempt to put his family back together.

Kanye posted the five-minute prayer featuring his Sunday Service choir, along with an apology to Kim.

During his Thanksgiving prayer, Kanye West admitted that he drank too much, did not always take his medicine, and admitted his ego and his temper drove a wedge between him and Kim Kardashian.

Unfortunately for Kanye, it appears as though Kim is moving on with her life with her new boyfriend, “SNL” star Pete Davidson.

The couple was spotted canoodling together early Saturday morning in Beverly Hills.

Kim and Pete were photographed eating an early morning breakfast at the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel, merely hours after Kanye’s prayer.

According to People, Kim and Pete seemed to be in great spirits. When a Dutch photographer asked for pictures, both of them happily agreed and took selfies with the shutterbug.

“They looked happy and sat close to each other,” said the photographer, who was identified as Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk. “It looked like a date to me.”

Last week, the paparazzi took photos of the new lovebirds as they enjoyed a dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

One of the flicks featured a hickey on Pete Davidson’s neck.

As for Kanye, the rapper was in Atlanta to support his high school basketball team Donda Academy.