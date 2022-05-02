CREEPY: Pete Davidson Debuts Neck Tattoos Of Kanye And Kim’s Kids’ Initials

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson may have gone too far by getting some tattoos featuring the initials of Kanye West’s kids! Read more!

Pete Davidson has seemingly got a new tattoo that honors his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her four children.

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian was photographed with the new ink on his neck as he left the “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival” in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The tattoo, which appears to read KNSCP, could be seen on the right side of Pete’s neck. Fans suspect the acronym stands for Kim and her children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Kim previously revealed Pete has “a few” tattoos that honor her, including the chest ink which reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer,” about the SKIMS founder’s law studies, and Kim’s name branded into his skin in all capitals.

The new ink was not visible when they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the 2022 White House correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

Kim wore a glittering silver gown by Balenciaga, while Pete wore a black Prada suit paired with Vans sneakers.

Neither Pete nor Kim has confirmed fans’ reading of his new tattoo.