Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Is A Good Person After Break-Up

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may no longer be an item, but she still has nothing but good things to say about the comedian. Read more.

Kim Kardashian praised ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in a new interview.

While speaking to Interview Magazine the SKIMS founder, who sported icy blonde hair and matching eyebrows for the accompanying photo shoot, opened up about her relationship with the Saturday Night Live star.

Kim and Pete dated for nine months before splitting in August.

“He’s a cutie,” Kim, 41, said of 28-year-old Pete. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

The pair first met on “SNL” where they shared an onscreen kiss together for a skit in October 2021.

Later that month, paparazzi photographed them holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm. Pete officially confirmed their relationship to People in February this year, calling mother-of-four Kim his girlfriend.