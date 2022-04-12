Ye’s ex goes toe-to-legal-toe with Cali gangster and proves she is tougher than people think!

Reality star Kim Kardashian threatened to sue Wack 100 and Ray J if they release a second explicit tape on the internet.

During the first episode of the new series “The Kardashians” on Hulu, the billionaire influencer calls her lawyer Marty Singer after she hears about Wack 100, Ray J’s former manager threatening to release unseen clips from the sex tape that made her famous.

The 41-year-old influencer says in the preview, “Over my dead body is this happening again. I know the right attorneys this time, and I’m not going to let this happen to me again,” said Kim, who received almost $20 million from her first infamous tape with Ray J.

“I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all the f###### ground,” Kim Kardashian barked.

She said she would exhaust all of her money and power to guard “myself for my reputation and my children’s sake.”

According to Page Six, who spoke to Singer back in September 2021, the claim that there is an unreleased explicit tape “is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

The California gangsta said on his Instagram Stories, “A message to @kimkardashian attorneys ask your client about ‘SANTA BARBARA’ & the signed deliverables for tape 1, 2 & 3 @rayj can’t control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I’ll be forced to display the Signed CONTRACTS #TRYME.”

Ray J denied that the tape existed. But Kim’s ex-husband Kanye confirmed he did retrieve a second tape. He said, “I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back.”

In a statement regarding the validity of Kanye’s claims, one of Kim’s spokespersons said, “The computer and hard drive collected were supposed to contain the original video and any unseen footage.” The rep added that the only new footage featured Kim and Ray “on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip.”

“Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter [and] focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur, and advocate for justice reform.”

“The Kardashians” premiers on April 14th on Hulu.