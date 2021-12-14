Kim Kardashian Says There’s “No Possibility” Of Saving Marriage With Kanye West

While Kanye West has been linked to model Vinetria, Kim filed to become single saying they “both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

In recent months, Kanye West has made some very public attempts to reconcile with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. However, despite recently hanging a Christmas stocking on the fireplace for Kanye, Kim says she’s done with their marriage. Moreover she wants Ye to stop dragging his feet with the divorce.

Unfortunately for Kanye, Kim has filed new legal documents which claim their marriage is over for good. According to People, Kim claims the marriage “has irremediably broken down” in the most recent filings submitted last Friday (Dec. 11). She is asking the court to separate the property and child custody issues and restore her marital status to single.

Kim Kardashian says she has been eager to move on with the divorce since filing back in February this year. Though she and her attorneys have made attempts to progress the case “to a speedy and amicable resolution. [West] has been non-responsive.”

Furthermore, “There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.”

Kim Kardashian Says She And Kanye “Deserve The Opportunity To Build New Lives”

Kardashian continues, “There is no question that the marriage of the parties is no longer viable. [Kardashian] has no desire to reconcile with [West] and wants their marriage terminated. Irreconcilable differences have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage through counseling or other means. The continued maintenance of technical marital status between [West] and [Kardashian] serves no useful purpose, and there is no reason to maintain the legal relationship.”

She adds, “[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian married in May 2014 and have four children together. Kim is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye West has been linked to 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Kanye Asks Kim To “Run Back” To Him

During his recent concert with Drake, Kanye made an impassioned plea to Kim, altering the lyrics of “Runaway,” begging Kim to “run back” to him.

“I need you to run right back to me,” Kanye West rapped. “More specifically, Kimberly.”