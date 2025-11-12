Kim Kardashian Unleashes Foul Mouthed Rant At Psychics Over Failed Bar Exam

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian called out psychics for bad predictions about her bar exam results while preparing for her mom’s birthday party.

Kim Kardashian expressed her frustration with a group of psychics who incorrectly predicted she would pass the bar exam, venting her anger while prepping for her mother’s star-studded birthday bash at Jeff Bezos’s Beverly Hills estate.

In a TikTok video posted Monday, Kardashian aired her grievances while getting glammed up for Kris Jenner’s 007-themed 70th birthday celebration, which took place Saturday night at the Amazon founder’s ultra-exclusive mansion.

The video opens with the SKIMS mogul on the phone during her makeup session, sounding off on the mystics who gave her false hope.

“I’m just letting you guys know, all of the f###### psychics that we have met with, and that we’re obsessed with, are all f###### full of s**t,” Kim Kardashian said. “They all collectively, maybe four of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say.”

Earlier that same day, the 45-year-old shared the disappointing news on Instagram Stories, confirming she didn’t pass the bar exam.

“Well…I’m not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV,” she wrote, nodding to her role in the legal drama All’s Fair. “Six years into this law journey, and I’m still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up – just more studying and even more determination.”

Kardashian began her legal studies in 2019 and passed California’s First-Year Law Students’ Examination, commonly known as the “baby bar,” on her fourth try in December 2021.

She completed her legal education earlier this year and has since taken the bar exam once.

The TikTok clip also captured a lighter moment as Kardashian debated whether to wear a short wig inspired by Halle Berry’s look in the 2002 James Bond film Die Another Day.

“I’m doing the Halle Berry hair. Do you see my reference?” she asked Kendall Jenner over a video call. In the end, she opted for a sleek chignon instead of the wig.



