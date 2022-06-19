Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian had something to say about her crotch on this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” which featured the debut of Pete Davidson.

During the first season of the family reality show on the new network Hulu, Kim has opened up about meeting the comedian on “Saturday Night Live” in October and striking up a romance, but Pete has shied away from the cameras.

Fans got a brief insight into their relationship during a post-credits scene at the end of the season finale on Thursday, although he still remained off-camera and could only be heard talking to Kim.

During a confessional, the 41-year-old said to him, “Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy,” referring to a longtime member of the TV crew. “Paxy has worked with me as audio, 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my v#####.”

The former “SNL” star can be heard asking, “More than me?” to which Kim clarified, “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

Off-camera, Paxy stated that she hadn’t “been initiated yet,” and the Skims founder joked about her infamous sex tape when she replied, “We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up, to seeing my v#####. But you could look on the Internet. I’m just kidding.”

While Pete, 28, didn’t make an on-camera appearance during the finale, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian gave him her seal of approval, saying in a confessional: “Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really really well but from what I do know is that it’s really drama-free and really easy, and I think that’s something that’s the end goal. Everyone wants that fairytale, the happily ever after. That’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

Scott Disick also heaped praise on Pete in a conversation with Khloé, saying, “He’s just a great person, and you can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”