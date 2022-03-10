Kim Kardashian Intends To Avoid Criticizing Kanye West On Hulu Show

Kim Kardashian said she aims to refrain from publicly scolding her ex-husband Kanye West on her Hulu reality show ‘The Kardashians.’

Reality television thrives on drama, but Kim Kardashian wants to avoid airing out her ex-husband Kanye West on her new Hulu show.

Kim Kardashian addressed the hostility between herself and Kanye West in an interview with Variety. Although their relationship woes keep playing out in public, the reality star plans to refrain from disparaging ‘Ye on Hulu’s The Kardashians.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she told Variety. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.

Kim Kardashian continued, “I’m always really respectful of what the kids will see. The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive. I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better.”

Hulu’s The Kardashians premieres on April 14. The series covers Kim Kardashian’s contentious divorce from Kanye West and her romance with Pete Davidson.