Kim Kardashian Vows To Leave Younger Men Alone After Pete Davidson Romance

Kim Kardashian has admitted that she is seeking a “more age-appropriate” relationship after her romance with Pete Davidson.

During the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the 42-year-old reality star revealed one of her requirements for potential suitors.

Before attending an Arsenal F.C. game with her sons while in London, Kim’s friends teased that there could be “cute guys” at the sporting event.

“Why are you all looking at me? I have age limits, guys,” Kim Kardashian told them. “I need just a little more age-appropriate. I need (someone in their) 40s.”

In a confessional during the episode, Kim stated that her friends are desperate to set her up with someone. However, she insisted that she is “okay” being single for the time being.

“When you’re single and all your friends are married, it’s like you have desperation on your face and everyone under the sun wants to hook you up with someone,” she said. “I’m genuinely just okay with being by myself for a minute and the right situation will come my way.”

The comments come over a year after Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, who is 13 years her junior, ended their nine-month relationship.

Kim finalized her divorce from Kanye West, 46, in November 2022 after six years of marriage. They share four children, North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

The Kardashians star was recently rumored to be dating NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., 30, but this has not been confirmed.