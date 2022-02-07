Kim K’s boyfriend Pete Davidson was booed when he attended a Syracuse University basketball game over the weekend! Read why!

Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson had to endure boos while attending a Syracuse University basketball game over the weekend due to his past comments about the city.

The “Saturday Night Live” star called the city “trash” in an interview with Howard Stern three years ago, and locals from Upstate New York made it clear they had not forgotten when he attended the University’s Carrier Dome stadium on Saturday.

“Pete seemed to be prepared for what was coming to him,” a season ticket holder who attended the game between the University’s Syracuse Orange team and Louisville Cardinals told Page Six. “He brushed it off and had a laugh, as did the locals.”

Davidson, 28, was seemingly aware his presence might cause a stir as he kept a low profile by wearing a grey hoodie, sunglasses, and a furry winter hat emblazoned with the Syracuse logo.

“Pete remained bundled throughout the game. Maybe because of the single-digit temps,” the onlooker added. “Or perhaps because of the cold welcome from natives.”

After the match, which Syracuse won by 23 points, Davidson told Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis in a video that he and his friends had a “really great time” and asked for “peace” between himself and the locals.

Davidson, who has been dragged into Kim’s divorce war with Kanye West, criticized Syracuse after shooting the 2019 film “Big Time Adolescence” there.

He told Stern: “Dude, I was shooting this movie out in Syracuse. Syracuse, you know, it’s trash. Worse than (his native) Staten Island.”