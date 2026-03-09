King Harris Smoking 50 Mom Pack

King Harris promoted cannabis products branded with 50 Cent’s deceased mother Sabrina Jackson on the packaging, marking a major escalation in the ongoing feud between T.I.’s family and the Queens rapper.

“Heard Dey Got Da Ms Jackson OG Packs Out Here Fa 50… just hit \@ms.jacksoncandyshop AND THIS MF BLOWINGGG \@50cent you want some On Me.”

The conflict between the Harris family and 50 Cent blew up after the rapper posted controversial content targeting Tiny Harris.

In response, both King and his brother Domani released diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent.

King Harris unveiled “Made Man” in February, while Domani countered with “Ms. Jackson” that same month, both records directly referencing 50’s deceased mother, who died in 1983. King also followed up with another track filled with insults titled “Droptop.”

50 Cent has responded indirectly through social media posts and his “Power Origins” theme song without directly addressing King’s latest move.

T.I. acknowledged that while he felt King was justified in defending his family, he felt uncomfortable with his kids’ targeting of 50’s mother.

Nevertheless, the feud shows no signs of slowing down as both sides continue to exchange jabs through music and merchandise.