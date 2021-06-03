King Of The Dot’s $100K ‘S1’ Battle Rap Season To Stream Exclusively On Twitch

Bishop Brigante, Geechi Gotti, Lush One, and Lilsazonpacket will host weekly shows on the platform too.

Toronto-based battle rap league King of the Dot introduced the verbal sparring contest to Twitch with 2020’s Grand Prix. The company is now presenting exclusive content on the streaming service in the form of S1. The 6-month S1 season will air for free every week.

Beginning June 20, battle rappers from across America will compete face-to-face in Los Angeles in an attempt to win over the voting audience. The top four competitors from the East, West, North, and South divisions will make the S1 playoffs which are set to start in November. The grand prize winner will take home $100,000.

IN 2020 WE CHANGED THE GAME

& IN 2021 ITS NO DIFFERENT

_____________________________ THE FIRST EVER FULL SEASON OF BATTLE RAP

WITH OVER $100,000 DOLLARS ON THE LINE

_____________________________ STAY TUNED FOR MORE ANNOUNCEMENTS https://t.co/abgOi2Zi6y pic.twitter.com/En9uHi5Nlk — King Of The Dot (@KingOfTheDot) May 14, 2021

“After we saw how the Twitch community and Twitch team embraced battle rap in 2020, we didn’t even blink when we had the chance to make history with them in delivering S1,” says KOTD founder/co-owner Travis “Organik” Fleetwood.

He adds, “You learn more from people’s actions than you do from their words, and Twitch demonstrated that they are committed to creating the best experience for battle rap fans around the world every time the ball came their way. We look forward to bringing our audience onto the service for many more successful seasons.”

The S1 battles will stream every Sunday on Twitch. In addition, a full weekly King of the Dot slate of shows will cover sports, gaming, music, culture, and more. The current KOTD programming includes:

The Kickback w/ Bishop Brigante – The Kickback is a recap of last weekend’s battle hosted every Monday by Bishop Brigante. Bishop covers music, battle rap, news, and rumors from the world of urban entertainment.

No Studio’N w/Geechi Gotti – Catch Geechi Gotti and his crew as they conquer rap, sports, women, and street politics on his bold podcast.

Flavor Junkie w/ Lush One – Lush One drops game on the world of HipHop & beyond while interviewing some of the most interesting figures in the scene (Including ‘The Flavor Report’ w/ DJ Smokey Martinez).

The Community w/ Lilsazonpacket – Tune in as Lilsazonpacket watches new and classic battles, covers the weekly KOTD controversy, and hosts exclusive interviews leading into each week’s battle.

“S1 seasonality is the only logical step for our league, artists, and partners,” states Charles Morgan, co-owner of King of the Dot. “The regular cadence enables artists to make new fans every week, from every corner of the map, and puts them in a position to capitalize on their talent all year round. We’re filling Madison Square Garden twice with the number of viewers passing through these streams and our artists deserve even bigger audiences.”