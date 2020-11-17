King Von Debuts First Four Songs On The Hot 100 After His Death

By : / Categories : News / November 17, 2020

Lil Durk's late protégé currently has three projects on the charts as well.

(AllHipHop News) 

Fans of Dayvon “King Von” Bennett are still processing the fact that the 26-year-old Chicago native was gunned down outside an Atlanta nightspot on November 6. In death, Von continues to make personal history on the Billboard charts.

First, his Welcome to O’Block album reached a new high of #5 on the latest Billboard 200 rankings. Then, the late Midwestern rapper posthumously charted four songs on the Hot 100.

“Took Her to the O” landed at #47 (up 258% in streams, 502% in sales). “The Code” featuring Polo G hit #66 (up 79% in streams, 105% in sales). “All These N#####” featuring Lil Durk opened at #77 (up 167% in streams). “Crazy Story 2.0” featuring Lil Durk peaked at #81 (up 286% in streams 1,071% in sales).

All four songs are King Von’s first entries on Billboard‘s Hot 100. He also currently has three projects on the Billboard 200. Levon James re-entered the tally at No. 39, and Grandson, Vol. 1 returned at #52. Both placements are new peaks for the respective mixtapes.

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : King Von


Scroll to Top