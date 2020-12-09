King Von Makes A Statement With His Final Video, “Wayne’s Story”

(AllHipHop Music)
Reps for deceased rapper King Von dropped a posthumous video for the rappers called “Wayne’s Story” today, delivering a powerful, yet sad political statement.
King Von wrote the treatment for “Wayne’s Story,” which was supposed to be a three-part series, like his trilogy “Crazy Story.” The Chicago rapper was also a budding script writer, and he penned the treatment for the new video, which was directed by Joán.
The video is part of broader roll-out of content from King Von’s album Welcome To O’Block, the rap star’s final release.
Welcome To O’Block features guest appearances from Polo G., Lil Durk, Prince Dre, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, and Dreezy.
King Von was shot and killed during a fight outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge on November 6th, 2020. An associate of rapper Quando Rondo known as Lul Timm has been charged with his murder.
Take a look at the new video “Wayne’s Story” below: