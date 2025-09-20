Kneecap Vows To Fight After Canada Bans Rap Group From The Country

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Kneecap had their Canadian shows canceled after officials barred entry, alleging extremist ties, while the Irish rap trio vowed legal action.

Kneecap had their upcoming Canadian shows abruptly canceled after the federal government barred the Irish Hip-Hop trio from entering the country, citing alleged ties to extremist groups.

The decision, announced Friday by a top official, has ignited a tense standoff between the Belfast-based artists and Canadian authorities.

Vince Gasparro, Parliamentary Secretary for Combating Crime, delivered the news in a video posted online.

“Kneecap has engaged in actions and have made statements that are contrary to Canadian values and laws that have caused deep alarm to our government,” Gasparro said. He added that the group “have amplified political violence and publicly displayed support for terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah and Hamas.”

The group, known for its politically charged lyrics and use of the Irish language, responded swiftly.

“We do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians,” they said. On social media, they called the claims “wholly untrue and deeply malicious” and promised to “be relentless in defending ourselves against baseless accusations to silence our opposition to a genocide being committed by Israel.”

Kneecap—made up of Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap and DJ Próvaí—was scheduled to perform in Toronto and Vancouver next month. The ban has derailed those plans and prompted the group to explore legal action.

The controversy follows months of scrutiny over the trio’s political messaging.

Videos surfaced showing members allegedly shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and “the only good Tory is a dead Tory” at performances. One member, Mo Chara, is currently facing terrorism charges in the UK for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a London concert last November.

He is due back in court on September 26.

Their Coachella performance earlier this year also drew backlash after they led the crowd in “Free Palestine” chants and projected messages accusing Israel of genocide.

Sharon Osbourne was among those who called for their US visas to be revoked.

Canada’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act gives the government broad discretion to deny entry to foreign nationals suspected of promoting violence or terrorism.

Immigration lawyer Richard Kurland told CBC News that officials can act on “reasonable suspicion” without the need for a criminal conviction.

Jewish advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada supported the ban, saying, “Kneecap has repeatedly glorified violence and extremism. Their incitement is not just a danger to the Jewish community, it is a danger to Canadian values and to all Canadians.”

Despite the criticism, the trio has earned praise for revitalizing the Irish language through Hip-Hop. Formed in 2017, Kneecap belongs to the post-Troubles generation in Northern Ireland and often weaves political themes into their music.

“It’s impossible not to be political here [in Northern Ireland] if you’re going to speak Irish,” Mo Chara told NPR in 2023.

Their semi-fictional biopic won a BAFTA award earlier this year and they performed at Glastonbury despite pushback from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who said their appearance was “not appropriate.”

The Canadian government’s move comes as Justice Minister Sean Fraser introduced legislation to criminalize the use of terror-related symbols in hate speech.