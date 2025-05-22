Kneecap Rapper Charged With Terrorism Over Controversial Statements, Actions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mo Chara of Kneecap was charged with terrorism in the UK after allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag during a London concert in November 2024.

Kneecap rapper Mo Chara has been charged with a terrorism offense in the United Kingdom after displaying a Hezbollah flag during a live performance in London.

Authorities allege the flag was shown “in such a way or in such circumstances as to arouse reasonable suspicion that he is a supporter of a proscribed organisation, namely Hezbollah,” according to a statement from police.

The incident occurred at a Kneecap concert on November 21, 2024, but charges were filed after video footage of the event surfaced online in April 2025.

The charge has reignited controversy around the Belfast-based Hip-Hop group, known for its politically charged lyrics and Irish republican themes.

Kneecap has repeatedly denied any links to banned groups, including Hamas and Hezbollah, despite mounting criticism and calls for festival bans.

“We have never supported Hamas or Hezbollah,” the group said in a statement. “Establishment figures have taken our comments out of context to create moral hysteria.”

Kneecap also described the public backlash as a “coordinated smear campaign” driven by “intentional distortions and lies.” The group claims its critics are attempting to silence dissent over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The controversy intensified after the group’s appearance at Coachella, where pro-Palestinian remarks led to canceled performances and political condemnation.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman was among those who urged festivals to drop the act from their lineups.

In response to criticism from public figures like Sharon Osbourne, Kneecap fired back, stating, “Statements aren’t aggressive; murdering 20,000 children is, however.”

The charge against O’Hanna comes amid heightened scrutiny of public expressions of Middle Eastern politics in the UK. Hezbollah has been designated a terrorist organization by the British government since 2019.

According to The Times, O’Hanna is expected to appear in court later this year.