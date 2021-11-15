KNOW YA HIP HOP: Panmela Castro and DJ Cash Money

Learn about the power graffiti player Panmela Castro and how Philly became the capital of the world for DJs.

On November 14, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting the iconic graffiti activist Panmela Castro and DJ Cash Money, and the DMC World DJ Championships.

Panmela Castro is considered Brazil’s Queen of graffiti and uses her graffiti to spread awareness of women’s rights in Brazil, specifically domestic violence. A feminist by action, she inspires women of color all over the globe to take action against injustice.



For her advocacy, in 2013, she was listed as one of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders.

On Friday, November 14, 1986, The Flemingdon Park Community Centre in Toronto hosted “The Best DJ In the Universe,” DJ Cash Money, alongside MC Kool Breeze.



Two years later in 1988, DJ Cash Money would go on to win the DMC World DJ Championships.

The event was co-produced by Ron Nelson, commonly known as the godfather of Toronto Hip Hop. Nelson was responsible for creating one of Canada’s first Hip Hop radio shows in 1983 called “Fantastic Voyage” which aired until 1988.



