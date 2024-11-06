Kodak Black Addresses Accusations He Was Popping Pills On Kai Cenat’s Stream 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black addressed accusations of taking a Percocet pill while on livestream with Kai Cenat earlier this week.

Kodak Black caused a stir online following his chaotic appearance on Kai Cenat’s livestream earlier this week.

Black joined the popular Twitch streamer on his “Mafiathon” 2 subathon on Monday (November 5). He behaved erratically throughout the stream and appeared to be under the influence. Fans were even more concerned when Kodak Black seemingly took a Percocet pill during the live broadcast.

When Black hopped on Instagram Live on Tuesday (November 5), concerned followers flooded the comment section, but the rapper dismissed their concerns, blocking anyone who left negative remarks.

Black admitted taking a Percocet pill on Cenat’s stream but insisted he doesn’t have a problem. He even took another pill while on IG Live, despite fans begging him to go to rehab.

“I take one perc and y’all be so f###### butthurt,” Black said. “Y’all don’t like a n#### anyway.”

According to Kodak Black, his critics are either hurt, broke, lacking motion or trying to take advantage of him by offering to help him.

Later in the stream, Black insisted he was just “vibing” on Cenat’s stream and taking drugs is part of who he is.

“I’m just Yak, bro. Aint s### changed, that’s how I came in this b####… I wake up like this,” he continued. “If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a b####, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.”

He then denied using cocaine before shocking followers by swallowing down a pill. “You know, I’ma take a pill,” he said before taking a white tablet. “GLITCH!”

Kodak Black has been open about his addiction to Percocet, which at one point saw him popping dozens of pills a day.

“I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man,” he said in June. “Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”