Kodak Black’s Shocking Stream With Kai Cenat Sparks Concern As Rapper Appears Out Of It

Kodak Black sparked concern as he appeared out of it on Kai Cenat’s stream, with some fans accusing him of popping a Percocet on air.

Kodak Black was trending for all the wrong reasons after a disturbing appearance on streamer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 subathon.

The popular Twitch streamer is days into a non-stop 30-day marathon stream where he aims to broadcast live around the clock.

On Monday evening (November 4), Kodak Black joined Kai Cenat, a decision the streamer may come to regret. Black, who has admitted to abusing substances in the past, appeared out of it throughout the stream.

Viewers shared unsettling clips of Kodak Black rambling incoherently while making sudden, jerky movements with his body as a perplexed Kai Cenat watched on.

Kodak Black was tweaking hardcore while on stream with Kai Cenat pic.twitter.com/eF0BmuSx4L — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 5, 2024

Nah this is getting embarrassing…why Kodak Black team let him out like this? I feel bad for Kai this is so awkward pic.twitter.com/pr0x4rY5o7 — SOBER. (@cultbjork) November 5, 2024

Fans were convinced Black popped a Percocet pill during the stream, sharing a clip of the Pompano Beach, Floria native seemingly tossing a white tablet into his mouth.

Ain’t no way Kodak Black just popped a Perc on Kai Cenat stream😳 pic.twitter.com/RTdH1F7Plq — Domain (@domainsdomain) November 5, 2024

Cenat attempted to get the rapper to freestyle during one segment, with disastrous results.

Kodak Black just dropped the most diabolical freestyle on Kai Cenat’s stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/X4x6xNIg2E — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 5, 2024

Another clip showed Black getting upset when someone in the chat asked Kai Cenat to bring back his guest from earlier this week, Lil Uzi.

Kodak Black gets sad and wanted to leave after seeing people in Kai Cenat chat hating on him and saying “Bring Back Uzi” 💔 pic.twitter.com/VYA0RnsyYb — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 5, 2024

Earlier this year, Kodak Black claimed he dramatically reduced his Percocet intake. However, just months later, he sparked concern with a bizarre livestream. Fans believed he was back on hard drugs, claiming he was “tweaking” while on live.

In June, Kodak Black discussed his addiction while performing, confessing to taking 100 pills per day at his worst point.

“I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man,” he told the crowd. “Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”