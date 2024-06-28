Kodak Black Reveals Just How Severe His Percocet Addiction Was

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black reflected on his drug usage and the fake Percs line in his popular song “Super Gremlin.”

Kodak Black discussed his Percocet addiction at a show in Los Angeles on Thursday night (June 27). The Florida-bred rapper claimed he took 100 pills per day at his worst point.

“When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain’t gonna say I popped them b######,” he told the crowd. “But when I was at my stage, I was chewing like – bruh, I swear to God and my n#### will vouch – I was chewing 100 Percs a day, man. Average like 40. Average! If I was f###### with them fake s####, bruh, I’d have been dead. Bruh, I say that, I’m explaining myself now. I don’t want y’all to hear that and take that and feel like it’s okay to do that s###, ya feel me?”

Kodak Black regretted his “I knew the Perc was fake, but I still ate it ’cause I’m a gremlin” line from the hit single “Super Gremlin,” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The polarizing artist admitted he was conflicted about rapping the fake Perc lyrics.

“It’s sad though, bruh, because it’s like that s###—the bar came to mind so quick,” he said. “I’m like, ‘Damn, I don’t wanna say this s###, but I know this b#### gon’ go in.’ But we ain’t gon’ play like that, bruh.”

Earlier this year, a Florida judge dismissed drug possession and evidence tampering charges against Kodak Black. He was arrested for cocaine possession and tampering in December 2023. Prosecutors did not pursue the cocaine charge, instead charging with oxycodone possession. His lawyer insisted he had a prescription for oxycodone.

Kodak Black’s arrest resulted in a probation violation, which left him stuck behind bars for about two months. He pleaded guilty to failure to report police contact and was released from jail in February.