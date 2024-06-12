Kodak Black Fans Fear He’s Back On Drugs After Bizarre Instagram Live 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black sparked concerns he’s returned to heavy drug use just months after revealing he dramatically reduced his Percocet intake.

The Pompano Beach, Florida rapper turned 27 on Tuesday (June 11. He hopped on Instagram Live to celebrate with his fans. He thanked them for their “undying unwavering” support throughout his “constant b#######,” his legal issues and jail spells.

“I love my fans ‘cause y’all special as f###. Thank you for all the love,” he said.

However, fans in the live chat were concerned for his health, with Black bizarrely panting, making other odd sounds and rambling incoherently. Some debated whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while others felt certain he was “tweaking.”

“Y’all watching a man self-destruct,” one person wrote. “This is actually sad,” another shared.

At one point, fans questioned if Black had fallen asleep after he appeared to doze off. He turned the camera off but continued streaming while snoring could be heard in the background.

In another IG Live, Kodak Black dropped abruptly to knock out some push-ups. He also read fans’ comments about him being on drugs, although he did not say whether he was using. “Whatever he on I don’t want none,” the chatter said while another person questioned if he was on cocaine.

Back in April, Kodak Black announced, “I never been this happy in my life,” after reducing his Percocet dosage.

“I remember a point in my life when I was doing a lot of Percs,” he admitted. “I’m proud of myself.” According to Black, he was a much heavier user before he went to jail. “I was taking bro at least 100 Percs. Bro my average was 40 Percocets,” he explained.