Kodak Black Apologizes To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Over His Reaction To Rapper’s Death 

Kodak Black has walked back the insensitive comments he made after PnB Rock was killed in Los Angeles last month.

Kodak Black said he told Stephanie Sibounheuang to “kill yourself” because he mistakenly believed “she did some b#######,” which may have led to PnB Rock’s murder.

PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles last month (Sept. 12). Authorities arrested three suspects and are looking for an unidentified person they say tipped off PnB Rock’s killer before the fatal shooting.

Shortly after the Philly rapper’s death was reported some fans on social media condemned the rapper’s girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, for sharing their location on her Instagram Story, suggesting this led the PnB to be targeted.

After hearing of PnB Rock’s death, Kodak Black took to Instagram to share his shock over his former collaborator’s passing. He also added a jab at Stephanie. “That hoe might as well kill herself,” he wrote.

However, he clarified his comments during a recent Instagram Live. Kodak Black said he “was angry” when he made the post and explained that he had just woken up and heard the news.

Kodak says he “went with what everybody was saying,” before adding that cops only recently released information about how the suspects targeted PnB Rock.

However, he says at the time, he believed she was at fault and so told her to kill herself. “At that moment it was sounding like she did some b#######,” he said. “So s###, you know, kill yourself. Other than that, I don’t wish no bad on her. I give my apologies to her; I hope she keep her head up and all that.” Check out his comments below.

The Florida rapper faced backlash on Friday after paying tribute to PnB Rock with an Instagram post of his chicken and waffles.

“LongLivePNB ! Good Chicken & Waffles,” he wrote.