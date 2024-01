In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday (January 9), Bradford Cohen denies what the police found was cocaine during a December 2023 search of his vehicle.

Kodak Black‘s attorney, Bradford Cohen, is speaking out about his client’s latest arrest. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday (January 9), Cohen denies what the police found was cocaine during a December 2023 search of the rapper’s vehicle. Instead, he claims it was Oxycodone, which Kodak Black is legally prescribed.

“As stated when this new case first was filed, this was not cocaine and the officer was lying about his observations,” he wrote in the caption. “We finally got the lab report…its oxycodone that Kodak had a prescription for and not an illegal substance. Knowing that the officer substantially misrepresented his observations, the Broward State Atty Office still filed the charged. Unbelievable and it will not be tolerated. This level of abuse of power by the arresting officer is disgusting. We will be seeking a new bond hearing and addressing these unethical practices by the police department.”

Broward County police discovered Kodak Black asleep at the wheel of a black Bentley SUV with white powder in his mouth. They also found “white rock-like substances” on the ground after cuffing the rapper as well as a clear plastic baggie in his pocket, which was tested and reportedly confirmed to be cocaine, according to CBS News.

Cohen initially claimed the white substance officers found was Percocet, another powerful pain killer. As he told TMZ last month, “The test they do is a presumptive test for illegal substances. It just turns blue. My belief is that the ‘rock’ this officer found when tested will be a Percocet, not cocaine. There will be a couple of different phases of this treatment in order for him to get better. You have to treat the root problem of the dependency and that’s what is going to happen. We are going to alleviate dependency.”

But now Kodak Black has a myriad of problems to contend with as he sits in jail. As previously reported, he’ll remain in jail for at least the next two weeks. The Pompano Beach, Florida native (legal name Bill K. Kapri) will have the final hearing regarding revocation of his supervised release in Miami Division before Judge Jose E. Martinez on January 22 at 11:30 a.m. ET. If the hearing doesn’t go in his favor, Kodak Black could wind up serving the original sentence Donald Trump commuted in 2020.