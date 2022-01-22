Kodak Black has many reasons to celebrate this week, but the most important event happened last night when he welcomed his new daughter into the world!

Rap star Kodak Black is a proud father again, with the birth of his brand new baby girl.

The rapper revealed his girlfriend Maranda Johnson gave birth to their daughter yesterday (January 21st.)

Kodak took to Instagram to share the good news with his followers.

“( 1-20-21 ) I Was Released From Prison 2 Years Early & My Daughter Enter This World (1-21-22)… It’s A Blessing…Queen Yuri Kapri Is Heaven Sent She Blessing Me She Has Every Lil Thing That I Was Missing. I’m Dam Near Perfect But She Is. What A Coincidence I’m Home A Whole Year Finally After Not Being Able To Be Free A Whole Year Since I Was 14 !!!! It’s Lit,” Kodak Black said.

The birth of his child caps off a good week for the controversial rap star, who celebrated one year of freedom on January 20th thanks to a pardon by President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Kodak won a legal victory after trespassing charges against him or dropped.

The rapper was busted in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day for hanging around the Golden acres housing development where he was raised in Pompano Beach, Florida.

However, the charges were ultimately dismissed after a judge agreed the charges against Kodak Black were not warranted.