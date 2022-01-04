Kodak Black Challenges Jay-Z To A ‘Verzuz’ Battle With Conditions

Are you interested in seeing Project Baby face off with Hov?

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter ignited a firestorm of opinions late last year when he talked about potentially taking part in a Verzuz event. The 52-year-old Roc Nation founder believes he is unbeatable in that forum.

“Can’t nobody stand on that stage with me. I ain’t gonna lie. No disrespect. Everyone’s amazing and done what they’ve done. No one is standing on that stage with me,” declared Jay-Z during a Twitter Spaces session.

Now, one 24-year-old rapper is directly challenging Jay-Z to a hits-for-hits Verzuz battle. Florida-bred rhymer Kodak Black took to Twitter to lay out his conditions to go against the Brooklyn native.

“I’ll do a [Verzuz with] Jay-Z. 😈 ‘IF’ he [wins,] he [gets] 15 % of my catalog! I win, he [makes] me Vice President of Roc Nation 🤷‍♂️,” posted Kodak Black on Monday night.

Kodak Black began releasing music around 2013. His discography includes the Platinum-certified Painting Pictures, Project Baby 2, and Dying to Live projects. Singles like “Tunnel Vision” and “Zeze” earned RIAA plaques as well.

Jay-Z currently has fourteen No.1 albums which are the most for a solo act in Billboard 200 chart history. Four singles by the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. At the moment, Jay-Z’s catalog includes 103 entries on the Hot 100.

Since its launch in 2020, Verzuz has presented match-ups such as Swizz Beatz vs Timbaland, RZA vs DJ Premier, Nelly vs Ludacris, Fabolous vs Jadakiss, DMX vs Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross vs 2 Chainz, Jeezy vs Gucci Mane, Raekwon vs Ghostface, The Lox vs Dipset, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia.