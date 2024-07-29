Kodak Black Claims He Makes $300K A Show, Offers To Perform At Kids Party For $11K 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black said he makes $300,000 a show but was willing to perform at a child’s birthday bash for a fraction of his usual fee.

The Pompano Beach, Florida native has amassed a loyal following since breaking into the music industry a decade ago. He’s gained commercial success with a string of successful projects and multi-platinum singles, and according to Kodak Black, he’s reaping the financial rewards.

Over the weekend, the “Stressed Out” hitmaker hopped on Instagram Live with a deal for his fans. He offered $50,000 features to 10 lucky rising rappers before offering to drop his performance fee to one fan who wants him to perform at their child’s birthday party.

“Alright, $11,000,” Kodak Black replied to the fan before revealing his standard performance fee. “That’s a f###### great deal. I charge $300,000 for a show. So, when I’m telling you s### like this here, hurry up and jump on it.”

Elsewhere during the livestream, Kodak Black unsurprisingly voiced his support for Donald Trump. Showing off his giant gold pendant of the former president, he revealed a woman can have anything she wants from him except his Trump chain.

He also said he would be voting for Trump, who pardoned Black at the end of his presidential term.

When asked if he was voting for a “Black president or a white one,” Black confirmed he would back the white candidate.

Last week, Kodak Black released new merch that pays tribute to the assassination attempt against Trump. His Sniper Gang Apparel launched a tee that recreates the viral image of Trump raising his fist at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

However, Black’s version features Trump transformed into Kodak Black with his skin color and facial tattoos.