Kodak Black Could Still Face Sexual Assault Charges After Getting Clemency From Trump

(AllHipHop News)
The President of the United States has the authority to pardon or commute the sentence for anyone charged with or convicted of federal crimes. However, a president cannot offer a reprieve when it comes to state charges.
Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri (born Dieuson Octave) did manage to secure a commutation from outgoing president Donald Trump during the last days of his Administration. It appears Kodak is not completely free of legal issues though.
The “No Flockin'” rapper’s 46-month sentence for two counts of making a false written statement in connection with the purchase of a firearm was cut short, but he may have to face a state court in the future. In 2017, Kodak was indicted on a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct in South Carolina.
I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love.
It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino
— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 20, 2021
TMZ reports that Florence County’s Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements III is planning to “aggressively” pursue a case against Kodak. Jury trials in the locale are apparently suspended at the moment due to COVID-19 concerns, but prosecutors are still seeking to take the 23-year-old to trial or secure a plea deal.
Kodak Black is accused of forcibly raping an 18-year-old woman in a Comfort Inn and Suites hotel room following a concert in February 2016. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree. The Atlantic recording artist was also previously arrested for robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, possession of marijuana, probation violation, and other alleged offenses.
“Aggressively prosecute? It’s been four years. That speaks volumes. Kodak was on bond and on tour for two years before his federal case even began. Ed’s a very fine and experienced prosecutor and I look forward to once again speaking with him about this case. It’s been a while,” Kodak’s attorney, Beattie Ashmore, told TMZ.