Kodak Black Denies Cocaine Use Following Drug Bust: “I Ain’t No Junkie” 

Kodak Black vehemently denied using cocaine after cops allegedly found the drug in his vehicle following a traffic stop.

Kodak Black is speaking out following his arrest for cocaine possession last week.

Cops reportedly hauled the Florida native off to jail after discovering him asleep at the wheel in Broward County, Florida, on Wednesday (December 7). Police claimed to notice a strong smell of weed coming from Yak’s black Bentley SUV. Police claimed they found a white powder in the vehicle, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Black also faces charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improper stop, stand or park. He appeared in court Thursday and was freed on a $75,000 bond, per CBS News.

However, Kodak Black denied using cocaine, although he did admit to drinking lean, a concoction containing Codeine cough syrup and soda.

“I was on the lean,’ Yak said during an Instagram Live chat Monday (December 10). I was asleep in front of my family house. That’s it.”

Kodak Black said, “That ain’t illegal,” but said he has to go through the “process” following his arrest.

While he failed to mention how he came to be in possession of cocaine, Kodak Black insisted he doesn’t use the drug.

“To be talking about cocaine? Hell no. F### no,” he said branding the allegations “bogus as f###.”

He also confessed to using Percocet but claimed, “That was my medicine prescribed to me.”

Elsewhere during the Live, Kodak Black said while he began “damn near abusing” Percocet, he spent a small fortune on rehab.

“I’m working on myself,’ he shared. “I paid $350,000 to get clean and get better.”