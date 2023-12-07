Kodak Black Arrested For Cocaine Possession In Florida—Three Years After Trump Pardon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to inmate records viewed by AllHipHop, the Florida native also faces charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improper stop, stand or park.

Kodak Black was arrested in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday (December 7) and is currently being held at the local jail. According to inmate records, the seemingly troubled rapper was arrested for cocaine possession, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and improper stop, stand or park.

The latest arrest continues a string of legal troubles for Kodak Black. The Pompano Beach native was arrested in July 2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Last month, he and his legal team tried to get the case dismissed. Attorney Bradford Cohen claimed the pills found on his client on the day of the arrest were Tylenol and not Oxycodone as the officers alleged.

The Florida Highway Patrol reportedly pulled him over because he was driving an SUV with tinted windows that appeared to be darker than the legal limit. The troopers allegedly smelled marijuana and found a bag with 31 white tablets and nearly $75,000 in cash.

Broward County Sheriff

Kodak Black has received numerous chances to turn his life around. In 2020, just as former president Donald Trump was leaving office, he was granted a pardon. Kodak was in the middle of serving a more than three-year sentence for weapon charges but was allowed to leave prison after Trump granted him clemency.

Kodak Black later thanked Trump via Twitter, writing at the time, “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing. @DanScavino.”

This is a developing story.