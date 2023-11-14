Kodak Black Files Motion To Get Drug Case Dismissed, Claims Cops Found Tylenol Pills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The rapper’s lawyer makes other allegations as well.

Florida-bred rhymer Kodak Black has had to deal with multiple court cases in his 26 years of living. For example, Ft. Lauderdale-area law enforcement arrested the “Tunnel Vision” performer in July 2022 for possession of a controlled substance.

Fast forward to November 2023, Kodak Black’s legal team wants a judge to dismiss the case entirely. According to TMZ, attorney Bradford Cohen insists the pills found on his client on the day of the arrest were Tylenol not oxycodone as officers claimed.

The Florida Highway Patrol reportedly pulled Black (legal name: Bill Kapri) over because he was driving an SUV with tinted windows that appeared to be darker than the legal limit. The troopers allegedly smelled marijuana and found a bag with 31 white tablets and nearly $75,000 in cash.

In addition, Bradford Cohen accused the Broward Sheriff’s Office of covering up for a supposedly biased FBI Special Agent. Cohen also maintained that prosecutors attempted to withhold body cam video of an officer surveilling the Painting Pictures album creator.

Kodak Black’s legal issues go back to at least 2015 when authorities charged him with robbery, battery, false imprisonment of a child, and possession of cannabis. In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted the rapper’s three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons.