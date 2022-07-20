Kodak Black’s Lawyer Claims Oxy Pills Seized During Arrest Were Prescribed

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bradford Cohen backs up what his client said on social media.

Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri is in trouble with the law once again after getting arrested in Florida last week.

Law enforcement officials allegedly found 31 oxycodone tablets and almost $75,000 in cash in the rapper’s automobile. Authorities in Broward County charged Kodak Black with drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

The Florida Highway Patrol also accused Black of driving an SUV with illegal window tints. Apparently, the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker’s Dodge Durango also had an expired tag. Kodak Black’s driver’s license had supposedly lapsed as well. Authorities freed the 25-year-old entertainer on a $75,000 bond.

According to TMZ, attorney Bradford Cohen says a doctor prescribed the oxycodone found in Black’s vehicle. Cohn claims his client is suffering from serious chronic pain after getting shot earlier this year.

Previously, Bradford Cohen filed a motion to the court in order to inspect the pills. The lawyer reportedly wrote, “It is impossible… to explore a defense on behalf of [Kodak Black] without being able to inspect, weigh, and independently test the substances.”

While seemingly joking about his latest arrest on Instagram, Kodak Black also took to Twitter to rail against the government and “lil dick ass crackas.” As part of a lengthy Twitter rant, the Pompano Beach native asked, “How [the f###] you send a n#### to jail for my own medication? Then tarnish my character like I’m trafficking OxyContin???”

Kodak Black has dealt with many legal troubles. He has been in and out of correctional facilities for most of his music career. One of the more serious charges stems from a sexual assault accusation in South Carolina. An 18-year-old woman named Black as the person who forcibly raped her in February 2016.

The Dying to Live album creator famously received a commuted sentence from then-President Donald Trump following a 2019 conviction for federal weapons charges. Black pled guilty to two counts of making a false statement on a governmental form in connection to the purchase of a firearm.