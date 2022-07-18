Kodak Black Reacts To Getting Arrested Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The Pompano Beach native has another run-in with the law.

Once again, Bill “Kodak Black” Kapri has legal issues. Broward County officials booked the 25-year-old rapper over the weekend.

According to reports, Florida Highway Patrol pulled over Kodak Black for allegedly having illegal window tints. Law Enforcement claimed to have discovered oxycodone in the rapper’s Dodge Durango.

In addition to supposedly finding the opioid drug, police confiscated $75,000 in cash from Kodak Black’s vehicle. The SUV’s registration reportedly expired as well.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest. There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case,” said Bradford Cohen, Black’s attorney. “We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Kodak Black has now offered his own thoughts on the matter. The Back for Everything album creator posted an old audio clip to Instagram where a news reporter says, “Broward Sherriff’s deputies arrested a man who they say has more p#### than he can handle.” The IG caption read, “SMH! Not Again 🤦🏻‍♂️.”

This is not the first time Kodak Black (born Dieuson Octave) has faced criminal prosecution. He has been incarcerated multiple times throughout his life, including stints in a youth detention center.

A South Carolina grand jury indicted Black on first-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2017. In November 2019, a judge sentenced Black to more than three years in prison on federal weapons charges.

Then-President Donald Trump commuted Black’s sentence on his last day in office in January 2021. Earlier this year, Kodak Black was arrested in Pompano Beach, Florida, on a misdemeanor trespassing charge.

2022 has not been all bad for Kodak Black. He scored a Top 5 hit on the Hot 100 chart with the Platinum-certified “Super Gremlin” single. His 2022 album, Back for Everything, opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. Black also made it to the top of the Artist 100 chart for the first time.