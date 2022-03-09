Kodak Black Jumps To No. 1 On The Artist 100 Chart For The First Time

Kodak Black’s Back for Everything debuted at #2 on the Billboard 200 rankings. The 19-track album opened with 60,000 first-week equivalent album units.

The success of Back for Everything has helped Kodak Black rise twenty-eight spots to #1 on the Artist 100 chart. This is the first time the Florida-bred rapper topped that weekly tally of the most popular music artists in America.

In addition, Back for Everything sits at #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” already peaked at #4 on the Hot 100 song chart.

The Atlantic recording artist only recruited Lil Durk as a guest feature on his fourth studio LP. Buddah Bless, London on da Track, Murda Beatz, Scott Storch, Starrah, Zaytoven, Boi-1da, Vinylz, Lee Major, and others provided production.

Previously, Kodak Black made it to #1 on the Billboard 200 with 2018’s Dying to Live. That Platinum-certified album opened with 89,000 units. 2017’s Project Baby 2 peaked at #2 as well.

Three Kodak Black projects (Project Baby Two, Dying To Live, Back For Everything) reached the pinnacle of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The 24-year-old southerner also has three Top Rap Albums leaders (Project Baby Two, Dying To Live, Back For Everything).