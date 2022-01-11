Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” Jumps Into The Hot 100 Chart’s Top 10

The Atlantic recording artist’s single is up 63% in radio reach.

Kodak Black made headlines in recent weeks for getting arrested in Florida and challenging Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle. The 24-year-old southerner is now making news for a hit song.

“Super Gremlin” first landed on DSPs in October 2021 as part of the Sniper Gang Presents Syko Bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babie project. The single has finally risen into the Top 10 of this week’s Hot 100 chart.

After jumping six spots on Billboard‘s latest Hot 100 tally, Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” reached a new peak at #10. Black now has three career Top Tenners following “Tunnel Vision” in 2017 (#6) and “ZEZE” featuring Travis Scott and Offset in 2018 (#2).

.@KodakBlack1k's "Super Gremlin" rises 16-10 on this week's #Hot100, reaching a new peak.



It's his third career top 10 hit, after "ZEZE" (No. 2 peak), and "Tunnel Vision" (No. 6). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 10, 2022

“Super Gremlin” opened at #97 back in October. So far, the Atl Jacob-produced track has spent nine total weeks on the Hot 100 chart. Five of those weeks included Top 40 positions.

Kodak Black went viral on social media back in December after taking part in a “Super Gremlin” reaction video on the ZIAS! YouTube channel. The awkward exchange with Zias and B. Lou caused some viewers to grow concerned about Black’s well-being.

“Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy Ion B High Guys I Get Drug Tested Consistently,” tweeted Kodak Black at the time. He also added, “Dat mean ion really wanna talk or ain’t hearing what you saying [for real] when I close my eyes like dat! Anyways a n#### be up 18 hrs skr8 everyday grinding.”