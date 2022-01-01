Kodak Black Brings In 2022 By Getting Arrested

Kodak Black started off the year 2022 by getting himself arrested in his old stomping grounds of Golden Acres, in Pompano Beach, Florida!

Rap star Kodak Black has started 2022 off in the worst way – by getting arrested.

According to reports, Kodak was busted early this morning (January 1st) in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida.

The cops collared the rapper for trespassing in Golden Acres, the old neighborhood where he grew up. Kodak was caught around 1:30 am on Northwest 10th Drive.

Kodak, real name Bill K. Kapri, was hauled off to the Broward County Jail, where he quickly posted bond and was released. So far, the cops have yet to release details about Kodak’s most recent run-in with the law.

Apparently, Kodak Black was in the area, where he brought in the New Year by attending a local event.

Over the summer, Kodak Black was in Golden Acres doing some good after buying a truckload air conditioners for the housing projects’ local tenants.

Kodak also helped distribute the air conditioning units to excited residents who were suffering in the middle of a heatwave.

The arrest could complicate things for Kodak Black, who is still on probation for lying on a federal gun application for attempting to buy a cache of guns.

Kodak was sentenced to three years in prison, but his time was commuted by President Donald Trump in January of 2020, just before he left office.

The rapper previously violated the probation when he failed a drug test when MDMA was detected in his system. Kodak seemed to be doing good at the end of December 2021.

He completed a 90-day stint in rehab and is supposedly clean and sober. Kodak is expecting a baby with his pregnant girlfriend.