Kodak Black Completes 90 Day Rehab; Gifts Pregnant Girlfriend A Ring

Kodak Black completed his court-ordered probation and hosted a baby shower with his pregnant girlfriend where he put a ring on it!

Kodak Black is fresh out of a 90-day stint in rehab and is now clean and sober. The “Transportin’” hitmaker is looking to make a new start, focusing on his career and his family. More good news could be on the way after he presented his pregnant girlfriend with a ring.

TMZ report Kodak appeared in court with his lawyer Bradford Cohen on Monday (Dec. 20) following the completion of his rehab. The judge was happy with his progress and agreed to reinstate his supervised release.

According to the outlet, the rapper is ready to get back on tour and is considering requests from overseas. His attorney says Kodak intends to focus his efforts on making good music. He has learned from his time in rehab and will now try to stay away from anything and anyone that could trigger his old habits.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black gave his pregnant girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, a very special gift during their baby shower.

Kodak made a speech expressing his love and devotion to the mother of his unborn child before giving her a ring. Johnson showed off the sparkler while proudly displaying her growing baby bump in a stunning champagne-colored full-length beaded dress.

While the Florida rapper remained standing and didn’t drop to one knee, he did make sure to put the ring on a particular finger. No word yet whether Kodak Black popped the question, but Johnson did look very happy with her gift.

Kodak and Maranda reportedly met each other four years ago and have been dating on-and-off for some time. Their baby is said to be due any time now.

Meanwhile, Kodak Black took to Instagram yesterday with a series of images to show off a new outfit. “A Dior Shirt & Amiri Jeans Ain’t Neva Stopped No Bleedin,” he wrote.