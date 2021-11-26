Kodak Black Donates 5,000 Turkeys To Florida Families

Kodak Black may have spent Thanksgiving away from his loved ones however, that didn’t prevent him from giving back to his local community.

According to TMZ, the Florida native gave away more than 5,000 turkeys over three days this week. Kodak helped families across seven communities including Golden Acres where young Kodak Black spent his childhood years. People in the neighborhoods of Sistrunk and Sunland, Delray Beach, Fort Lauderdale, North Miami, and Miami’s Little Haiti community benefited from Kodak’s generosity.

Attorney for Kodak Black, Bradford Cohen took to Instagram to explain the rapper’s absence and send some holiday cheer on his behalf.

“I know he wishes he could have been there, but he sends all his well wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving,” Cohen wrote. “He continues to provide help for needy families all the while getting himself healthy. #kodakgivesback #kodakblack #kodakmoment.”

Kodak Gives Back To Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters

Though Kodak is now currently undergoing treatment at a rehab facility, he is still continuing to use his fortunate position to benefit others. Last month, before entering rehab, he teamed up with radio host Supa Cindy to put on an event for breast cancer survivors.

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 @KodakBlack1k gives back To women who battled and who are battling breast cancer ! 💓💓 pic.twitter.com/fejyoRJRr3 — SUPA CINDY (@SUPACINDY) October 26, 2021

Throughout the event, more than 20 women were given wigs, cash, and other gifts from Kodak who wanted to “do something for women who are battling, have battled or survived cancer.”

“I know they’ll appreciate it,” he said. “Show these women they’re queens, they’re strong, they’re going to get through it. Pray with them, we’re going to get through it together.”

Kodak Black Plans To Go To College

Earlier this week, the “ZEZE” rapper announced plans to further his education and took to Instagram Live to say he’s going to college.

“I’m about to go to college real soon and y’all gon see that.. ya know what I’m saying,” he said. “Like what street n##### y’all know who made millions of dollars go back to college.”

“I mean I ain’t never been to college but I got my GED when I was in prison and s### like that,” he continued. “But like actually tryna further they education…. I ain’t tryna be out here on no crazy s###. The f###.”