Kodak Black In 90-Day Treatment Program After Violating Probation

Kodak Black’s failed drug test prompted a hearing this week. Court records reveal a judge ordered him to spend 90 days in a residential treatment program.

In January, Kodak Black was released from prison after former President Donald Trump pardoned the controversial rapper. The Atlantic Records artist pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges and was sentenced to nearly four years behind bars in 2019.

“Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison for making a false statement on a Federal document,” a White House statement read. “He has served nearly half of his sentence. Before his conviction and after reaching success as a recording artist, Kodak Black became deeply involved in numerous philanthropic efforts.

“In fact, he has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged. In addition to these efforts, he has paid for the notebooks of school children, provided funding and supplies to daycare centers, provided food for the hungry, and annually provides for underprivileged children during Christmas.”

A few months after getting out of prison, Kodak Black dropped a project titled Haitian Boy Kodak. It peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard 200 in May.