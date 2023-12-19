Kodak Black Forced To Play Waiting Game In Federal Custody

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black was released on bail after getting arrested for cocaine possession but returned to custody due to a probation violation.

Kodak Black will remain in federal custody after a Florida judge deferred a ruling at his court appearance in Miami on Tuesday (December 19). His attorneys asked the judge to let him attend a 90-day drug treatment in Arizona. Florida authorities objected to him going somewhere outside of their jurisdiction, per NBC Miami.

Earlier this month, Kodak was arrested for cocaine possession and other charges in Florida. He was released on bail on December 7, but the 26-year-old rapper quickly landed back in custody for a probation violation.

Kodak appeared in court with the hope of securing his release again on Tuesday. But the judge kept him in custody, opting to put the final decision in the hands of another judge overseeing Kodak’s cocaine possession case.

Cops allegedly discovered cocaine when they found him asleep at the wheel of his car on December 7. He denied possessing cocaine but admitted he had Percocet. Kodak said he fell asleep because he was on lean at the time of his arrest.

“I was on the lean,” he said on Instagram Live. “I was asleep in front of my family house. That’s it.”

Last week, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke out about his client’s arrest on Instagram. Cohen blamed past prison abuse for Kodak’s struggle with drugs.

“In this latest case, my belief is that the ‘rock’ this officer found when tested will be a Percocet, not cocaine,” Cohen wrote. “The test they do is a presumptive test for illegal substances. It just turns blue.”

He added, “That being said, @kodakblack has doubled down on getting better with assistance from many people and was signed up for immersion rehabilitation for his dependency. Hopefully, he will be able to [continue] with the help he needs. The system penalizes users with charges of trafficking with no indicia of trafficking. That isn’t what the legislature intended.”

Kodak awaits a judge’s ruling on proposed drug treatment in Arizona.