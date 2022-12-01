Kodak Black, Future & More Rappers Make YouTube’s Top Songs List For 2022

YouTube is ending the year by looking back at some of the videos, creators, and artists that helped define 2022 on the platform. Hip Hop stars like Kodak Black found their names in the final rankings.
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto movie soundtrack took first place on YouTube’s list of Top Songs for 2022. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” came in second place, followed by Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure.”
Kodak Black released “Super Gremlin” in October 2021. The track’s official music video has amassed more than 235 million views on YouTube since premiering in November of that year.
Bad Bunny made the Top Songs list twice. “T##í me preguntó” came in at #4. Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” landed at #6. Future’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems took the fifth spot.
The “T##í me preguntó” video currently sits at 559 million YouTube views. “Me Porto Bonito” also crossed the 500 million-view mark. The “Wait for U” visuals have collected 62 million plays on YouTube.
Dreamville Records emcee JID finished at #8 thanks to his “Enemy” collaboration with Imagine Dragons. Lil Baby’s “Right On” closed out the Top 10 by securing the tenth slot on the yearly tally.
Will Smith’s infamous Oscar Slap generated a lot of headlines this year. YouTube listed Guardian News‘ uncensored version of Smith hitting Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards as the #2 Top Trending Video of 2022.
In addition, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show placed fourth in the Top Trending Videos category. That Emmy-winning performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.
YouTube’s Top Songs Of 2022
- Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Kodak Black – Super Gremlin
- Jessica Darrow – Surface Pressure
- Bad Bunny – T##í me preguntó
- Future – WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems
- Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito
- Karol G, Becky G – Mamiii
- Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemt
- Karol G – PROVENZA
- Lil Baby – Right On (Official Video)
YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of 2022
- Technoblade – so long nerds
- Guardian News – Watch the uncensored moment Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, drops F-bomb
- Dream – hi, I’m Dream.
- NFL – Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar & 50 Cent FULL Pepsi SB LVI Halftime Show
- MrBeast – I Built Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!
- Mark Rober – Pranks Destroy Scam Callers- GlitterBomb Payback
- Jaiden Animations – Being Not Straight
- Kane Pixels – The Backrooms (Found Footage)
- The Try Guys – what happened.
- First We Feast – Millie Bobby Brown Needs a Milkshake