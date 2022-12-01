Kodak Black, Future & More Rappers Make YouTube’s Top Songs List For 2022

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Videos featuring Will Smith and Dr. Dre make the Top Trending list.

YouTube is ending the year by looking back at some of the videos, creators, and artists that helped define 2022 on the platform. Hip Hop stars like Kodak Black found their names in the final rankings.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the Encanto movie soundtrack took first place on YouTube’s list of Top Songs for 2022. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” came in second place, followed by Jessica Darrow’s “Surface Pressure.”

Kodak Black released “Super Gremlin” in October 2021. The track’s official music video has amassed more than 235 million views on YouTube since premiering in November of that year.

Bad Bunny made the Top Songs list twice. “T##í me preguntó” came in at #4. Bunny and Chencho Corleone’s “Me Porto Bonito” landed at #6. Future’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems took the fifth spot.

The “T##í me preguntó” video currently sits at 559 million YouTube views. “Me Porto Bonito” also crossed the 500 million-view mark. The “Wait for U” visuals have collected 62 million plays on YouTube.

Dreamville Records emcee JID finished at #8 thanks to his “Enemy” collaboration with Imagine Dragons. Lil Baby’s “Right On” closed out the Top 10 by securing the tenth slot on the yearly tally.

Will Smith’s infamous Oscar Slap generated a lot of headlines this year. YouTube listed Guardian News‘ uncensored version of Smith hitting Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards as the #2 Top Trending Video of 2022.

In addition, the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show placed fourth in the Top Trending Videos category. That Emmy-winning performance featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak.

YouTube’s Top Songs Of 2022

Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno Kodak Black – Super Gremlin Jessica Darrow – Surface Pressure Bad Bunny – T##í me preguntó Future – WAIT FOR U ft. Drake, Tems Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito Karol G, Becky G – Mamiii Imagine Dragons x JID – Enemt Karol G – PROVENZA Lil Baby – Right On (Official Video)

YouTube’s Top Trending Videos Of 2022