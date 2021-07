Kodak Black popped up in the Golden acres housing projects where he was raised, to help the locals have a cool summer!

Rap star Kodak Black spent the 4th of July holiday weekend giving back to his old neighborhood in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Kodak Black was raised in the Golden Acres housing projects, where he was raised by a single mother.

Kodak Black, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, bought a truckload full of air conditioners for the local tenants of the housing projects.

Kodak was also on hand to help distribute the air conditioning units to excited residents.

“Kodak Black doing what he normally does every week without the press. Helping his community and people. Is he deserving yet? #kodakgivesback,” his lawyer Bradford Cohen tweeted.

The air conditioners could not have come at a better time, since May and June saw record-setting high temperatures in the area.

Kodak Black may have also discovered the next big artist to come out of Golden Acres as well. While he was there, he patiently listened, while a young girl freestyled for him.

Kodak’s philanthropy work in his old neighborhood was good for everyone. The locals will enjoy a cool summer thanks to Kodak, and the rap star continues to rehabilitate his image.

Last week, Kodak Black came under intense scrutiny for $100,000 into the ocean in a gluttonous display of his wealth.

He also flushed a few thousand dollars down his toilet.

Kodak was most likely aware of the criticism he received, so it is good he received the message and decided to put his cash to better use.