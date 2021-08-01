Kodak Black Reveals His Biggest Charitable Endeavor To Date

Kodak Black is working on his biggest charitable mission to date! He’s about to give away a life changing amount of money!

Rap star Kodak Black is about to embark on his biggest charitable mission to date with his goal of giving away seven figures by January!

The Pompano Beach, Florida bred rapper aims to give away $1 million to charity – and he hopes to have it accomplished by the start of 2022.

Kodak Black sat down with CBS12 for an exclusive interview, where he unveiled the plan.

“It’s doing something for me too. Like, I did something good today. Forget the naysayers or whatever. I did something good today. I’m alright,” Kodak Black told CBS12.

Some of the money will go to Haiti, a country that has been in turmoil for over a decade.

In 2010, the country was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed over 300,000 people. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew devastated Haiti, and killed at least 508 people, while leaving another 15,000 homeless.

Last month, Jovenel Moïse, the President of the poorest country in the Western hemisphere, was assassinated in what has been labeled a coup attempt.

Kodak Black’s latest charitable endeavor comes on the heels of an amazing act of kindness by the rapper.

Last month, Kodak partnered with A Different Shade Of Love to give away 200 free air conditioning units in Pompano Beach, and Little Haiti.

The “Project Baby” was serving out a 3-year federal prison sentence for attempting to buy guns until he was pardoned by President Donald Trump.

The 24-year-old rapper delivered a message of hope and positivity to his young fans. During the sit-down.

“Keep your head up, it gets greater later,” Kodak said. “Basically pick your niche find something you enjoy doing and hopefully you can make money doing it. Stay productive stay out of trouble man, it ain’t nothing in the streets for a hard time and pain.”